Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.87 N/A -0.61 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Soligenix Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 8.2% respectively. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.