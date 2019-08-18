Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Soligenix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix Inc.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 421.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.