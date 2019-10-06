Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 -2.00 16.29M -0.61 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 56 0.76 4.23M 2.79 20.85

Demonstrates Soligenix Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Soligenix Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 1,666,837,204.54% -139.2% -82.8% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,530,710.34% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.