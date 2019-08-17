Reviewing Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.00 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Soligenix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Soligenix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 25.5%. About 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.