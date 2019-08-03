Reviewing Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)’s and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.54 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solid Biosciences Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solid Biosciences Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -60.2% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% 0% -464.2%

Liquidity

Solid Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Solid Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Solid Biosciences Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.6% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 35.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Solid Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.