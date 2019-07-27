Reviewing Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)’s and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s results

Since Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 OptiNose Inc. 8 23.15 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Solid Biosciences Inc. and OptiNose Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Solid Biosciences Inc. and OptiNose Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45.5% OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -72.9% -43%

Liquidity

Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, OptiNose Inc. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Solid Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OptiNose Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Solid Biosciences Inc. and OptiNose Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 OptiNose Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Solid Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.75, while its potential upside is 15.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Solid Biosciences Inc. and OptiNose Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 0%. About 25.9% of Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of OptiNose Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. -41.66% -32.99% -29.05% -80.52% -72.69% -77.95% OptiNose Inc. -10.94% -5.23% 34.41% -11.59% -61.56% 55%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. has -77.95% weaker performance while OptiNose Inc. has 55% stronger performance.

Summary

Solid Biosciences Inc. beats OptiNose Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.