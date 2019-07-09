Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s results

Both Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 91 1.81 N/A 5.11 19.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -63.9% -37.1% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.19 beta indicates that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 219.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $100, with potential downside of -1.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 60% and 94.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.5% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -2.42% 3.59% 19.53% -7.34% 6.32% 18.13% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -0.59% 7.02% 8.34% 0.05% -5.39% 16.94%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats Soleno Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.