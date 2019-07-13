Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s and Its Rivals results

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.23% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.27% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -63.90% -37.10% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 2.75 2.83

The potential upside of the rivals is 50.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -2.42% 3.59% 19.53% -7.34% 6.32% 18.13% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.19 shows that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 219.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.42 which is 41.84% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.