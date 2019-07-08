Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s results

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Invitae Corporation 19 13.73 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Invitae Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Invitae Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -63.9% -37.1% Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9%

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 219.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.19 beta. In other hand, Invitae Corporation has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Invitae Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Invitae Corporation is $20.33, which is potential -14.87% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Invitae Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60% and 68.3% respectively. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.5%. Comparatively, Invitae Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -2.42% 3.59% 19.53% -7.34% 6.32% 18.13% Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invitae Corporation.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.