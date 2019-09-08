Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s results

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00 Heska Corporation 79 4.45 N/A 0.55 145.71

In table 1 we can see Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Heska Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.21 shows that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heska Corporation’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Heska Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 90.5% respectively. 17.5% are Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Heska Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65% Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has 28.65% stronger performance while Heska Corporation has -6.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats Soleno Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.