Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 281 4.10 N/A 12.10 24.34

Table 1 highlights Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -63.9% -37.1% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 0%. 17.5% are Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -2.42% 3.59% 19.53% -7.34% 6.32% 18.13% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Soleno Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.