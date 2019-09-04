Reviewing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)’s results

Since Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 74 4.27 N/A 3.53 19.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.21. Competitively, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 27.21% and its average price target is $89.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.8% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.5%. Competitively, Agilent Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65% Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Agilent Technologies Inc. beats Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.