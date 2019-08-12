Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

As Application Software companies, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.97 N/A -0.13 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 5.82 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SolarWinds Corporation and Telaria Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Telaria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SolarWinds Corporation’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 2.28%. On the other hand, Telaria Inc.’s potential upside is 19.21% and its average price target is $9. Based on the results given earlier, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and Telaria Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 94.4% respectively. 1.9% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has weaker performance than Telaria Inc.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Telaria Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.