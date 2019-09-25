Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.51 N/A -0.13 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 4.84 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. SolarWinds Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

SolarWinds Corporation and Talend S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

The downside potential is -5.15% for SolarWinds Corporation with average target price of $17.5. Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a 45.62% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Talend S.A. appears more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Talend S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 88.2%. SolarWinds Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Talend S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Talend S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.