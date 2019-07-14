Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s results

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.05 N/A -6.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see SolarWinds Corporation and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SolarWinds Corporation and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. SolarWinds Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SolarWinds Corporation and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a -7.46% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 43.4%. SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.