Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s results

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.98 N/A -0.13 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.55 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SolarWinds Corporation and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has SolarWinds Corporation and Safe-T Group Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation has a 0.34% upside potential and an average target price of $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Safe-T Group Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 12.77%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.