Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s results

Both SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.83 N/A -0.13 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 81 3.02 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogMeIn Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. SolarWinds Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SolarWinds Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a -4.89% downside potential. LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85.67 consensus target price and a 14.56% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.