Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s results

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.11 N/A -0.13 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 83 7.13 N/A 2.18 36.86

Table 1 highlights SolarWinds Corporation and Fortinet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Fortinet Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Fortinet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

The average price target of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, with potential upside of 0.98%. Competitively the average price target of Fortinet Inc. is $86.83, which is potential 6.21% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fortinet Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 76.4% respectively. SolarWinds Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has stronger performance than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.