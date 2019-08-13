Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)’s results

As Application Software companies, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.03 N/A -0.13 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.93 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates SolarWinds Corporation and Finjan Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Finjan Holdings Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.5, and a 1.33% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. 1.9% are SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 29.57% stronger performance while Finjan Holdings Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Finjan Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.