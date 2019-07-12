Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s results

We are comparing SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.89 N/A -0.13 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.73 N/A 4.32 20.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SolarWinds Corporation and ePlus inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -8.18% and an $17.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarWinds Corporation and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has stronger performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.