Reviewing SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)’s and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s results

As Application Software companies, SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.68 N/A -0.13 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 195 12.99 N/A 4.90 41.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Liquidity

SolarWinds Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANSYS Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. ANSYS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$17.5 is SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.51%. On the other hand, ANSYS Inc.’s potential upside is 7.52% and its consensus price target is $226.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ANSYS Inc. seems more appealing than SolarWinds Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors ANSYS Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.