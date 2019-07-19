Reviewing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)’s and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG)’s results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.89 N/A 1.82 9.71 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -4.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Key Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.44% and an $20 consensus price target. Key Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 consensus price target and a 28.48% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. appears more favorable than Key Energy Services Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares and 0% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, Key Energy Services Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. -1.06% -3.07% 17.88% 22.45% 8.4% 46.15% Key Energy Services Inc. -12.88% -6.74% 62.24% -62.14% -81.05% 53.62%

For the past year Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Key Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Key Energy Services Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.