Reviewing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)’s and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 15 2.87 N/A 1.82 7.87 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 4 0.19 N/A -3.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -30.5% -18.7%

Liquidity

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 27.93% and an $18 average target price. Meanwhile, Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 125.99%. The results provided earlier shows that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3% are Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36% Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 7.82% -21.08% -54.67% -47.18% -78.26% -36.56%

For the past year Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 18.36% stronger performance while Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has -36.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats Forum Energy Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.