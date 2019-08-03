Reviewing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)’s and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s results

Both SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 49 3.09 N/A 2.27 28.71 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 137 10.46 N/A 2.43 60.95

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Monolithic Power Systems Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 14%

Volatility and Risk

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.13 and it happens to be 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a -25.36% downside potential and a consensus price target of $48.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is $150, which is potential 2.31% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. seems more appealing than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -3.36% 6.81% -4.04% 16.88% 13.06% 27.45%

For the past year SolarEdge Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. beats SolarEdge Technologies Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market segments. It offers direct current (DC) to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company markets its products through third party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.