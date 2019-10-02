Reviewing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)’s and Its Peers results

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is a company in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has 94% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.54% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.8% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Semiconductor – Specialized companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 55,559,597.43% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 45.82M 82 28.71 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.10 2.71

$76.25 is the consensus price target of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., with a potential downside of -6.20%. As a group, Semiconductor – Specialized companies have a potential upside of 59.01%. Given SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

For the past year SolarEdge Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.3. Competitively, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s peers have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.13 and its 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.56 which is 55.74% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat SolarEdge Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.