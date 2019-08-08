Reviewing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)’s and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s results

Both SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 50 4.45 N/A 2.27 28.71 Cirrus Logic Inc. 43 2.71 N/A 1.46 33.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. Cirrus Logic Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a 0.13 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cirrus Logic Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Its rival Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 4 respectively. Cirrus Logic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cirrus Logic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$48.5 is SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -39.69%. Meanwhile, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s average price target is $54, while its potential downside is -0.50%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cirrus Logic Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 88.2% respectively. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cirrus Logic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarEdge Technologies Inc. 4.37% 4.7% 47.78% 54.39% 23.08% 85.84% Cirrus Logic Inc. 0.12% 9.24% 1.98% 27.6% 17.4% 47.83%

For the past year SolarEdge Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Cirrus Logic Inc.

Summary

Cirrus Logic Inc. beats SolarEdge Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring software. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches, VR headsets, action cameras, and smart bands. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the companyÂ’s products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.