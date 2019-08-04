Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.55
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
Demonstrates Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Scully Royalty Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$18.25 is Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.87%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 10.5%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.