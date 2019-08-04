Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s results

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.55 N/A 0.98 17.15 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Scully Royalty Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.25 is Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 10.5%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.9% of Scully Royalty Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.