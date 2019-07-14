Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.43
|N/A
|0.86
|19.66
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.59
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 11.35% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with average target price of $18.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|-0.99%
|-2.65%
|1.07%
|2.48%
|-1.11%
|11.97%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
