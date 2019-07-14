Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.43 N/A 0.86 19.66 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.59 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.35% for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. with average target price of $18.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 11.8%. Insiders held roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.