Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.86 N/A 0.98 17.15 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 36.75%. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.