Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.86
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 36.75%. Insiders held 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
