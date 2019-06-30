Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.27 N/A 0.86 19.66 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$18.25 is Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.