Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s results

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.27 N/A 0.86 19.66 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has an average target price of $18.25, and a 14.71% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.