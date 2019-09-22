Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s results

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.79 N/A 0.98 17.15 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Gladstone Investment Corporation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 4.31%. 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.