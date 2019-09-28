Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s results

This is a contrast between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.52 N/A 0.98 17.15 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation