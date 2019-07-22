Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.45 N/A 0.86 19.66 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.75 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s upside potential is 11.48% at a $18.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 28.27%. Insiders owned 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.