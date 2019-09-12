Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.77
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 31.17%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
