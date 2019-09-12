Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.77 N/A 0.98 17.15 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 31.17%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.