Reviewing Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.82 N/A 0.98 17.15 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 98 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 5.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.25. Competitively the average price target of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $101.5, which is potential 33.66% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.