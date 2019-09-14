Reviewing Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)’s and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital Ltd. 21 5.76 N/A 1.70 12.24 Mesabi Trust 28 8.18 N/A 3.37 7.99

Table 1 highlights Solar Capital Ltd. and Mesabi Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mesabi Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Capital Ltd. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Solar Capital Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Mesabi Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesabi Trust 0.00% 215.1% 137.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Solar Capital Ltd. and Mesabi Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Solar Capital Ltd. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 7.60% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.37% of Solar Capital Ltd. shares and 18% of Mesabi Trust shares. About 5.94% of Solar Capital Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.26% of Mesabi Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Capital Ltd. 0% 1.86% -2.31% 1.57% -2.58% 8.18% Mesabi Trust -3.21% -9.89% -7.31% 1.4% -2.29% 13.42%

For the past year Solar Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesabi Trust.

Summary

Mesabi Trust beats Solar Capital Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund??s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.