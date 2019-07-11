Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 28.44 N/A -1.80 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.38 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 71.6% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.