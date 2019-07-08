Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

We are contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.29 N/A -1.80 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 52.6%. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -43.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.