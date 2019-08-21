Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 518.80 N/A -1.79 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 349 4.48 N/A 20.54 14.84

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 43.90% and its average target price is $425.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.