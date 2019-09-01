Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 9.8% respectively. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.