Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 25.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.