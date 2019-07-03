Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 13.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.90% -39.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average price target of $21, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a potential upside of 138.10%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.