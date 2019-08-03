Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 309.97 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Geron Corporation is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 201.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.