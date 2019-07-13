Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.19 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s average price target is $71.25, while its potential upside is 56.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.