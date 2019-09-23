Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 582.88 N/A -1.79 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.42 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Exelixis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 19.23% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 80.9%. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.