Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

We are comparing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 594.91 N/A -1.79 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Equillium Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.