Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

We are contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 45.75 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 10.22% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Comparatively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors CytRx Corporation.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.