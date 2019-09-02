Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 308.37 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 16.8%. Insiders owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats CorMedix Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.