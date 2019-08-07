Reviewing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 25.74 N/A -1.79 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.